Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 people reveal the absolute cringiest thing they ever did in middle school.

16 people reveal the absolute cringiest thing they ever did in middle school.

Taylor Brown
Mar 16, 2023 | 4:42 PM
ADVERTISING

The hormones, the awkward slow dances in the gymnasium at the winter semi-formal, the sweaty pep rallies--middle school is hard to look back on without a shudder...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the cringiest thing you did in middle school?" people were brave enough to share their most humiliating moments.

1.

One cringey thing I did was constantly wear flare jeans and flip flops in the rainy winter of Washington. This was 2007. I was short so the flare part of the jeans would get stuck under my flip flops as I walked and so the bottoms got super torn up and wet from the rain on the ground. - mollypaget

2.

I accidentally told the teacher that my name was Satan, on my first day in a new school - Calvin_Breseman

3.

In 7th grade when I was very sheltered, I watched Austin Powers: Goldmember before my Wednesday church group. When our youth pastor said he had a headache and his advil wasn't working, I suggested Viagra because I thought all pills were for headaches. The class got quiet and didn't explain to me why what I said was wrong once I tried to explain myself... God why... - kateykatz

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content