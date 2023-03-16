16 people reveal the absolute cringiest thing they ever did in middle school.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the cringiest thing you did in middle school?" people were brave enough to share their most humiliating moments.
One cringey thing I did was constantly wear flare jeans and flip flops in the rainy winter of Washington. This was 2007. I was short so the flare part of the jeans would get stuck under my flip flops as I walked and so the bottoms got super torn up and wet from the rain on the ground. - mollypaget
I accidentally told the teacher that my name was Satan, on my first day in a new school - Calvin_Breseman
In 7th grade when I was very sheltered, I watched Austin Powers: Goldmember before my Wednesday church group. When our youth pastor said he had a headache and his advil wasn't working, I suggested Viagra because I thought all pills were for headaches. The class got quiet and didn't explain to me why what I said was wrong once I tried to explain myself... God why... - kateykatz