16 people reveal the absolute cringiest thing they ever did in middle school.

The hormones, the awkward slow dances in the gymnasium at the winter semi-formal, the sweaty pep rallies--middle school is hard to look back on without a shudder...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was the cringiest thing you did in middle school?" people were brave enough to share their most humiliating moments.

1.

One cringey thing I did was constantly wear flare jeans and flip flops in the rainy winter of Washington. This was 2007. I was short so the flare part of the jeans would get stuck under my flip flops as I walked and so the bottoms got super torn up and wet from the rain on the ground. - mollypaget

2.

I accidentally told the teacher that my name was Satan, on my first day in a new school - Calvin_Breseman

3.