17 people share the absolute most embarrassing moment of their lives.

The red-faced, heart-pounding, sweaty-palm shudder of a deeply embarrassing moment can be hilariously haunting...

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "What was your most embarrassing moment?" people were ready to share the humiliating, hysterical, or cringe-inducing incident that occasionally wakes them up at 3 AM.

1.

At my big birthday I invited lots of people (Approximately 55-60), then suddenly they're playing a national classic birthday song. Everyone was insisting that I should dance, and formed a circle around me. It was so spontaneous so I began to break-dance. My god it's cringe. Even some of my classmates still remind me of that moment. I really felt humiliated. - COHL7500

2.

Fainted in a high school psych class while watching a video of brain surgery. Apparently I just fell out of my desk like a sack of bricks. Woke up on the floor and everyone was freaking out/staring at me. - Trlckery

3.