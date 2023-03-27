17 people share the absolute most embarrassing moment of their lives.

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "What was your most embarrassing moment?" people were ready to share the humiliating, hysterical, or cringe-inducing incident that occasionally wakes them up at 3 AM.
At my big birthday I invited lots of people (Approximately 55-60), then suddenly they're playing a national classic birthday song. Everyone was insisting that I should dance, and formed a circle around me. It was so spontaneous so I began to break-dance. My god it's cringe. Even some of my classmates still remind me of that moment. I really felt humiliated. - COHL7500
Fainted in a high school psych class while watching a video of brain surgery. Apparently I just fell out of my desk like a sack of bricks. Woke up on the floor and everyone was freaking out/staring at me. - Trlckery
Went on a date to a movie. Mid movie I had to get up and use the restroom. Came back into a dark theater and sat down next to the wrong guy. Put my arm around him, took a sip of his drink, and reached my hand into his pop corn before I realized it was the wrong guy. Oh man. I was mortified. - GadgetQueen