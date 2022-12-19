16 people share the story of their absolute worst embarrassing moment.

What is life if it's not a beautifully hilarious series of utterly humiliating moments?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most ‘ground swallow me up’ embarrassing moment that’s ever happened to you?" people were ready to share the cringe-inducing story of the time they wished they could teleport directly away from the planet.

1.

I used to wear glasses, hearing aids, braces, and had severe cystic acne. My doctor put me on Accutaine (for the acne) and it made my face insanely dry. One day a few weeks after starting the medication, my friend made me laugh hard in class -- it cracked the skin on my cheeks and my face bled in the shape of my smile like Heath Ledger's joker scar. I was an abomination. - C3lder

