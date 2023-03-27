20 people share the most humiliating beliefs they had as kids.

Santa owns the local deli, it's illegal to drive with a light on inside the car, and your toothbrush starts to cry if you don't use it every night--being a kid is an extreme sport in learning to filter out little lies...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most embarrassing belief you used to have?" people were ready to share the cringe-inducing, wildly inaccurate or overall hilarious beliefs they had when they were younger.

1.

That the pictures on the side of the Uhaul trucks were rented specifically because someone was moving to that state. Didn’t realize they were random until I was probably 15. - adamdeluxedition

2.

The pool light is a trap door leading to the ocean and sharks can come through it and the sharks will eat me, but only if I'm in the deep end alone. - Majestic_Dildocorn

3.

If I watched a TV show for 8+ yo while I am 7, police will come - not_a_fangirl

4.

Pee is stored in the balls. - PrimeMinsterTrumble

5.