20 people share the most humiliating beliefs they had as kids.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most embarrassing belief you used to have?" people were ready to share the cringe-inducing, wildly inaccurate or overall hilarious beliefs they had when they were younger.
That the pictures on the side of the Uhaul trucks were rented specifically because someone was moving to that state. Didn’t realize they were random until I was probably 15. - adamdeluxedition
The pool light is a trap door leading to the ocean and sharks can come through it and the sharks will eat me, but only if I'm in the deep end alone. - Majestic_Dildocorn
If I watched a TV show for 8+ yo while I am 7, police will come - not_a_fangirl
Pee is stored in the balls. - PrimeMinsterTrumble
I was convinced that every person that died in a movie had actually died. Like they got a pool of actors ready to bite the bullet for the sake of cinema. - King-Halcyon