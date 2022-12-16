17 people share their most embarrassing 'I thought I was alone' moment.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your most embarrassing 'I thought I was alone' moment?" people were ready to share the time they were caught dancing like nobody was watching. Everyone improvises full-length musicals and belts them out loud while they're folding the laundry, right?
I was rapping some Beastie Boys and feeling like a bada*s, until I hear from the bathroom "Hey Mike D. Grab me some toilet paper." Apparently my dad came home without me knowing. Took a while to live that one down. - BrobiWan444
J*rking it to 'that' scene in Titanic when I was about 14. Older brother walks in, "Oh... um...good scene, isn't it?"- eddie2911
Realized that my building had security cams in the elevators after two years living there. And that concierge team actually watches them. And the poor bastards have been subjected to my riding solo dance parties for months. Christ. - [deleted]