17 people share their most embarrassing 'I thought I was alone' moment.

We all can get a little weird when we're left alone for too long, but accidentally turning on your "I'm Alone" personality when other people can see you? Humiliating...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your most embarrassing 'I thought I was alone' moment?" people were ready to share the time they were caught dancing like nobody was watching. Everyone improvises full-length musicals and belts them out loud while they're folding the laundry, right?

1.

I was rapping some Beastie Boys and feeling like a bada*s, until I hear from the bathroom "Hey Mike D. Grab me some toilet paper." Apparently my dad came home without me knowing. Took a while to live that one down. - BrobiWan444

2.

J*rking it to 'that' scene in Titanic when I was about 14. Older brother walks in, "Oh... um...good scene, isn't it?"- eddie2911

3.