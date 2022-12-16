Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 people share their most embarrassing 'I thought I was alone' moment.

17 people share their most embarrassing 'I thought I was alone' moment.

Taylor Brown
Dec 16, 2022 | 8:42 PM
ADVERTISING

We all can get a little weird when we're left alone for too long, but accidentally turning on your "I'm Alone" personality when other people can see you? Humiliating...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your most embarrassing 'I thought I was alone' moment?" people were ready to share the time they were caught dancing like nobody was watching. Everyone improvises full-length musicals and belts them out loud while they're folding the laundry, right?

1.

I was rapping some Beastie Boys and feeling like a bada*s, until I hear from the bathroom "Hey Mike D. Grab me some toilet paper." Apparently my dad came home without me knowing. Took a while to live that one down. - BrobiWan444

2.

J*rking it to 'that' scene in Titanic when I was about 14. Older brother walks in, "Oh... um...good scene, isn't it?"- eddie2911

3.

Realized that my building had security cams in the elevators after two years living there. And that concierge team actually watches them. And the poor bastards have been subjected to my riding solo dance parties for months. Christ. - [deleted]

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content