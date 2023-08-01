Employee shares their favorite story of the 'most entitled shoplifter ever.'

I walk back to the shop and twenty minutes later this guy comes back with the police and says that I was the person who attacked him.

Cop: 'Did you attack this man?' Me: 'No. I tackled an idiot who stole from here though.' Shoplifter: 'I'm not an idiot.'

Cop: 'Have you got proof of the theft?' Me: 'Sure just need the boss to load up the tape.' Shoplifter: 'Are you going to arrest him yet?'

Cop: 'No I'm not. We're just deciding on if you need arresting.'

So this idiot shoplifter actually hung around for the police to check the tape, confirm he was a thief and only protested after they concluded that he was indeed a thief.

He claimed yet again that 'he was only doing his shopping.'