Man learns a gigantic mural of him directly faces his cheating ex's window.

Amanda Hurley
Mar 10, 2023 | 8:43 PM
Breakups hurt and the pain can linger.

Sometimes it can feel like it is impossible to get that person's face out of your head. In this case, that sentiment was literal.

I ended up on a MURAL facing my exes window.

tmonfredini2

I thought this was kind of awesome.

A long time ago I had a relationship that ended poorly. There was a cheating incident involved and not participated in by me, so that’s all I’ll say about that.

There was a huge fight and then the breakup and then a long period of not seeing each other. (I’d say about six months)

Here and there I’d hang with a mutual friend who always gave me all the drama. “She hates you” “She thinks you’re in the wrong for not seeing her side” and then my personal favorite: “she thinks you’re ugly”.

