Man tricks spam caller into donating to charity, readers share their own stories.

Spam calls are the bane of telephone existence.

They can be frustrating, disruptive and often predatory. No one truly wants to be rude, but after a certain point, we all have our limits. One man found a clever way to channel his rage towards telemarketers into good.

Spam caller donates to charity

Every-Progress-1117

My wife gets a lot of spam calls, I get very due to it being an unlisted number. Normally we just put the phone down on them, but a poster on another group suggested getting the callers to call another number: one that you use to donate a fixed amount to a charity.

Here in Finland we have a charity called 'Mannerheimin Lastensuojeluliitto' - a famous charity for children's welfare. They have a donating number 0600 17000. Well, we got a call from an unknown number and, low and behold, it was predatory spam call.