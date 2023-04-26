Woman checkmates BF; trains their dogs to bring him his dirty clothes. AITA?

One woman shares the admittedly cute story of how she finally busted her boyfriend for not cleaning up after himself. Good boy.
Background: My boyfriend (E) and I have been together for four years. Whenever I would come over when we were dating, his apartment was messy but it was blamed on his roommates. I’m very cognizant that I am particular in cleaning, so I thought it just wasn’t clean enough to /my standards’/. I moved in with him ~3 years ago and adopted two dogs together.
I quickly realized we do not have the same view of what “clean” is. We have communicated about it and he has made a lot of progress. But, he consistently does one thing: stuffs his colored striped socks into the couch. I have told him that I have had to chase the dogs around because they find them in the couch. He thought it was funny.