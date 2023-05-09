Clueless teacher asks Reddit 'why do my students call me a goat?' and it's adorable.

Understanding the next generation and their slang is not an enviable task. Some adults can avoid it more than others, but when you're an 8th grade teacher, it's mathematically inevitable.

When a confused teacher kept hearing the same joke over and over in class, he decided to ask Reddit what exactly he was laughing at. The answers and his responses to them are actually too cute to post without a warning. So, there it is. You're warned.

'Why do my students call me a goat?'

PuzzleBrain20 writes, with total and complete sincerety:

I am a math teacher for 8th graders at the school I teach at.

Throughout this whole past school year there was this running joke where the students would call me the goat.

And I would respond back each time that they are the goats, and they would all laugh.

It was pretty funny to be honest, and I never gave it much thought. But I realized that I have been partaking in a joke that I never actually got.

Relatable.