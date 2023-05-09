Clueless teacher asks Reddit 'why do my students call me a goat?' and it's adorable.

When a confused teacher kept hearing the same joke over and over in class, he decided to ask Reddit what exactly he was laughing at. The answers and his responses to them are actually too cute to post without a warning. So, there it is. You're warned.
PuzzleBrain20 writes, with total and complete sincerety:
I am a math teacher for 8th graders at the school I teach at.
Throughout this whole past school year there was this running joke where the students would call me the goat.
And I would respond back each time that they are the goats, and they would all laugh.
It was pretty funny to be honest, and I never gave it much thought. But I realized that I have been partaking in a joke that I never actually got.
I had a good connection with them, and they are all really good kids, so I don't really think that they were making fun of me.