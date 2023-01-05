17 school nurses and students share the 'WTF' reason a kid had to go to the nurse.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "School counselors/nurses, what is the most embarrassing or WTF reason a kid has ended up in your office?" people who work in schools everywhere were ready to share their most memorable day at the office. Red Rover is a dangerous recess game, kids...
We have a student (1st grade) who poops his pants on purpose when he wants to go home. About once a week. - [deleted]
When I was in 2nd grade, a boy held a pencil point up on my chair, and I sat on it. It traveled through my jeans and underwear without any damage, and stuck firmly in my little butt cheek.
On this day, we happened to have a substitute teacher, and when I started crying, she took me into the in-classroom restroom and looked at my butt, informed me that the tip of the pencil was stuck in there, and I took off running and crying down the hall.