17 school nurses and students share the 'WTF' reason a kid had to go to the nurse.

We all have that one memory of elementary school when a kid got to go home early because they got a block stuck in their nose or they broke their wrist on the monkey bars, but sometimes the story is even more unbelievable that a rough day in gym class...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "School counselors/nurses, what is the most embarrassing or WTF reason a kid has ended up in your office?" people who work in schools everywhere were ready to share their most memorable day at the office. Red Rover is a dangerous recess game, kids...

1.

We have a student (1st grade) who poops his pants on purpose when he wants to go home. About once a week. - [deleted]

2.

When I was in 2nd grade, a boy held a pencil point up on my chair, and I sat on it. It traveled through my jeans and underwear without any damage, and stuck firmly in my little butt cheek.