17 teachers share the 'inappropriate' comments from students that made them laugh.

Teachers have an incredible ability to remain calm while kids spew off some utterly unhinged rants, but sometimes even the most professional people can't hold back their laughter...

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers everywhere, "What was an in inappropriate comment or behavior you had to discipline a student for, yet you secretly thought was hilarious?" educators were ready to share their hilarious stories.

1.

9th grade student did a report on Whaling. The rubric required images on every slide and, to get their points, students needed to explain their image. Thinking that I wouldn’t notice, he decided to use images of Sperm Whale penises.