17 teachers share the 'inappropriate' comments from students that made them laugh.

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers everywhere, "What was an in inappropriate comment or behavior you had to discipline a student for, yet you secretly thought was hilarious?" educators were ready to share their hilarious stories.
9th grade student did a report on Whaling. The rubric required images on every slide and, to get their points, students needed to explain their image. Thinking that I wouldn’t notice, he decided to use images of Sperm Whale penises.
A new photo on every slide of large pink whale dicks breaching the ocean waves from all angles. I asked him to explain his images. He said, “well, that’s where you get the sperm.” With a very straight face I asked him to come in at lunch. With grave seriousness, I explained that, now that he had exposed 30+ kids to whale penises, we would need to let his parents know. So, he called his mom and, voice cracking he said, “mom….I put a whale penis on my slides,” and started to cry.