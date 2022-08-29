Millennials and Gen Xers share things their teachers did that would never fly today.

Being a teacher can be a frustrating, underpaid journey in negotiating with a hormone-fueled team of middle schoolers who don't want to learn the Pythagorean Theorem, but the punishment techniques have changed since the one-room schoolhouse era...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "80s/90s Kids: What’s something a school teacher did to you that would not fly today?" people were ready to share stories from their school days that would get teachers immediately fired if they went down now.

1.

My elementary school teacher used to say to kids "you're cruising for a bruising" and once washed out my friend Jermaine's mouth out with soap. This was circa 1987 - chefboyardeejr

2.