18 of the funniest tweets who can't handle the drama on 'House of the Dragon.'

First of all, OBVIOUSLY there are spoilers here. If you're a fan of the show and you aren't up to date then what's your excuse? Don't you already know what's going to happen anyway because of the books and internet lore? Honestly...get it together, will you?

Now that the unnecesary spoiler warning is out of the way and the fake fans have stopped reading, let's dive in. On episode 9 of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," we got to see the Targaryens dealing with the afterman of the king's death and a deeply irritating misunderstanding about Viserys' heir. Who didn't we get to see? Rhaenyra...the true heir to the iron throne. Who did we see? Rhaenys being an absolute hardcore dragon-riding queen who never was (although she may or may not have murdered countless innocent people just to make a statement).