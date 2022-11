It's that time of year again...time to prepare to resist starting a fight about politics with your family during the holidays!

If you aren't quite ready to spend the entire day cooking food that 15 people eat in approximately ten minutes flat, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are happily, hilariously, or genuinely dreading the most wonderful time of the year. Remember when we all were forced to skip the holidays and hang out on Zoom?

1.