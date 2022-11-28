21 people share the incident that ruined their Thanksgiving this year.

Avoiding family drama and nodding and smiling along to humble brags or expert insults can be an extreme sport during the holidays, but when the stars align there can be one poorly timed event, comment, or potato recipe that completely ruins dinner...

Just when you think you deserve a medal for gracefully defending your political opinions, tipsy Uncle John and his cauldron of spiked cider might have different plans. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What ruined your Thanksgiving this year?" people were ready to share the ill-fated incident that started a family feud, a passive aggressive battle in the kitchen, or a grade A mother-in-law meltdown. Remember: if you don't have anything nice to say about the unseasoned casseroles, bring your own hot sauce next time.

1.

Woke up to $700 in fraudulent charges to my account and couldn't call the bank. On top of being stuck at home I had something to stress me out even though I know it's easily taken care of. - Ohiocitybandit42

2.