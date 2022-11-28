21 people share the incident that ruined their Thanksgiving this year.

Just when you think you deserve a medal for gracefully defending your political opinions, tipsy Uncle John and his cauldron of spiked cider might have different plans. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What ruined your Thanksgiving this year?" people were ready to share the ill-fated incident that started a family feud, a passive aggressive battle in the kitchen, or a grade A mother-in-law meltdown. Remember: if you don't have anything nice to say about the unseasoned casseroles, bring your own hot sauce next time.
Woke up to $700 in fraudulent charges to my account and couldn't call the bank. On top of being stuck at home I had something to stress me out even though I know it's easily taken care of. - Ohiocitybandit42
Tooth infection that spread. Went to dentist yesterday to get antibiotics and it ballooned across my face overnight. So here I am, sitting in ER triage with a 101.3 fever and a face that hurts like hell - teeksquad