Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Here are the most passive aggressive things you can bring to Thanksgiving this year.

Here are the most passive aggressive things you can bring to Thanksgiving this year.

Taylor Brown
Nov 22, 2022 | 4:21 PM
ADVERTISING

While most people don't choose to wear their passive aggressive tendencies as a badge of honor, there are some family holidays and gatherings where the battles must be silent, secret, and beautifully stealthy...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most passive-aggressive thing you can bring to a Thanksgiving dinner?" people were ready to share the hilariously petty "this is war" side dishes, holiday gifts, or other unwelcomed and gloriously vindictive surprises. Apologies in advance to your mother-in-laws...

1.

A second turkey - Eternal_Bagel

2.

A second turkey wins but also cleaning products, and then start quietly cleaning the host's house. My grandmother did both of these things! - piranha_moat

3.

I had a family member who always brought a pie or casserole with a piece cut out already. Luckily, she was a sh*tty cook so I didn’t care that much. Still pretty rude. - ConfusionNext7704

4.

Find out whatever dessert is being made. Then bring a professionally made/better version of it. Passive aggressive without being the weirdo who brought a whole second turkey. Plus it's normal to bring a dessert or side dish as a guest. - RudeReindeer2934

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content