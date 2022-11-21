Man wonders why 'rude' stay-at-home wife won't 'serve' surprise Thanksgiving guests.

Honey, what's the big deal if I invite a bunch of people over and expect you to drop everything to cook, clean up after them, and walk around with a silver tray of snacks like a silent wedding waiter?

Every couple has their own way of making the household run smoothly, and if everyone is happy then of course there's no reason to judge. However, some conflicts (like inviting surprise guests to Thanksgiving and expecting your stay-at-home wife and mother of your children to be their 1950s housewife hostess) deserve a severe reality slap from a friend or an internet stranger.

So, when an incredibly confused and almost impressively delusional husband decided to confront the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his spontaneous house parties, people were eager to roast him to absolute bits.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for sternly telling my wife I get to invite whoever I want whenever I want to my house?

My wife is a stay-at-home-mom while I work full time. We have 2 kids that I help do 50% of their care while she handles cooking and cleaning and the other 50% of child care as well.