Man wonders why 'rude' stay-at-home wife won't 'serve' surprise Thanksgiving guests.

Every couple has their own way of making the household run smoothly, and if everyone is happy then of course there's no reason to judge. However, some conflicts (like inviting surprise guests to Thanksgiving and expecting your stay-at-home wife and mother of your children to be their 1950s housewife hostess) deserve a severe reality slap from a friend or an internet stranger.
So, when an incredibly confused and almost impressively delusional husband decided to confront the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his spontaneous house parties, people were eager to roast him to absolute bits.
My wife is a stay-at-home-mom while I work full time. We have 2 kids that I help do 50% of their care while she handles cooking and cleaning and the other 50% of child care as well.
I'm sociable by nature and am fast at making friends wether at work or outside of it. The problem my wife has is that I invite friends and co workers (guests) over every few days to my house for dinner or lunch. Restaurants aren't an option now due to budget.