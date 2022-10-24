5 people share their most hilarious mistakes they can't burn out of their minds.

Reddit's TIFU (Today I F*cked Up) forum is a magical place where people can admit their most egregious mistakes, ranging from lightly embarrassing to "I need to move, now". Here are five hilarious posts from people we hope to never relate to:

u/moby323 writes:

The overhead fan in our bedroom uses one of those compact halogen light bulbs.

6 years ago the bulb burned out and got really dim, just barely a glow. I bought a replacement bulb but when I put that one in it was also barely lighting up so I realized the unit was bad.