16 hotel employees share the weirdest thing they discovered in a guest's room.

Working in a hotel and discovering how some people choose to behave can be an extreme test of anyone's faith in the current state and future of humanity...

There's nothing like trying to channel positive vibes to get through the shift like scrubbing vomit off of a bachelorette party sign that says "One Penis Forever." So, when a Reddit user asked, "Hotel cleaners, what is the weirdest thing you have found in a person's room?" people who work in hotels were ready to reveal their funniest or most shocking horrors stories. If you're going to be the story that the hotel staff shares for years to come, you're definitely going to have to leave a big tip...

1.

We had a guy stay in the hotel who was in town for a competitive eating contest. Um when he checked out, he sh*t all over the bed. Like ALL over. I think he wiped his a*s with the sheets. We threw everything away. it was so gross - uwuimapotatoo

2.