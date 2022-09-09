Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 funniest tweets from people who are ready to fight over airplane etiquette.

19 funniest tweets from people who are ready to fight over airplane etiquette.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 9, 2022 | 2:36 PM
ADVERTISING

Crying babies, people who think it's ok to watch movies without headphones, couples deciding row 32 is their hotel room--flying can be an extreme test of both your faith in humanity and leg pain threshold...

So, if you're ready to start a war over the rules of proper de-planing or whether or not it's acceptable to recline your seat, here are the most hardcore tweets we could find from people who aren't messing around when it comes to plane manners.

1.

2.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content