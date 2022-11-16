Which popular United States city is the absolute worst?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Americans, what is the worst big city in the USA and why?" people were ready to debate about which cities are truly not worth the visit.
I passed Camden NJ on a way to a concert - and we stopped at a light and a cop drove up and literally told us “just run the reds and go do not stop” and as we turned you would just see groups of ppl on corners waiting for a stopped car. It was wild. - MarsReject
East St.Louis, stopped once for gas. Didn’t think I was going to make it back on 55 - Nature_Goulet
Yeah I haven’t been to a lot of the cities mentioned here, so I don’t feel qualified to make a judgement on whether or not they’re the worst, but I grew up going to Baltimore regularly. That city is nuts.