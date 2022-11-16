Which popular United States city is the absolute worst?

Is NYC an expensive, overrated and dirty nightmare? Is LA a disappointing, traffic-filled hellscape of dying dreams? Is Chicago too cold to function?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Americans, what is the worst big city in the USA and why?" people were ready to debate about which cities are truly not worth the visit.

I passed Camden NJ on a way to a concert - and we stopped at a light and a cop drove up and literally told us “just run the reds and go do not stop” and as we turned you would just see groups of ppl on corners waiting for a stopped car. It was wild. - MarsReject

East St.Louis, stopped once for gas. Didn’t think I was going to make it back on 55 - Nature_Goulet

