Wendy's chili TSA mistake leads readers to share their own travel snack faux pas.

"Funniest thing I’ve seen going through TSA"

CorgiMum

Shout out to the TSA Agents dealing with this man with straight faces. This was my final straw for getting Pre-Check.

A few months back as I was going through screening at SEA, the line next to me came to a complete halt. I went from 2 people before the conveyer to through the conveyer and putting my shoes on before the line started moving over there.

As I’m putting on my shoes, I notice a passenger at the end of the line who has a briefcase open and is red in the face. He has several cylindrical paper containers open and the area smells like … chili?