15 utterly random tweets to put a smile on your face today (with animals).

Hello! We've collected a bunch of new, funny, cute, and thought provoking tweets for you today. We hope these make your day at least a tiny bit better.1. At least you're not sleeping in separate rooms...yet.I have to get a night guard for my TMJ and my husband is looking into CPAP machine for his snoring. Don’t you ever say romance is dead!!— Giulia Rozzi (@GiuliaRozzi) October 6, 2022 2. With inflation the way it is those tic-tacs would have been worth a lot now if you had just saved them.Update: finished the Tic-tacs. pic.twitter.com/FCSSUP3fHf— Ritch Duncan (@ritchied) October 7, 2022 3. Genius.Mum was fed up of the squirrels stealing all the bird food so she greased the feeder! pic.twitter.com/nizdNVHx5b— B&S (@____B_S____) October 6, 2022 4. Super genius.Not his first rodeo…😏😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/muATTxThdo— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) October 6, 2022 5. Same, but what if it's booth seating mixed with chair seating? Who gets the banquette?If you choose a table over a booth i'm going home..— 𝓢𝓬𝓸𝓸𝓹😵💫 (@BabyScoop_) October 6, 2022 6. Dude looks like a lady.My 8 year old: Mommy, who was that lady who was just singing?Me: That was Jon Bon Jovi, son.— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) October 6, 2022 7. Cute over load.Doggo learns how to pet a cat pic.twitter.com/qkcxtMm1vC— B&S (@____B_S____) October 6, 2022 8. Very self centered and relatable.Even when I’m not on time, I never consider myself to be late, because nothing really happens until I get there.— Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) October 7, 2022 9. Shouldn't get honey delivered by Amazon.I swear a bear stole my Amazon delivery…no I haven’t been drinking! 😳🤣🐻📦 pic.twitter.com/B7xJkvy8nK— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) October 6, 2022 10. Would like to blame the dirt, but it may be not having a green thumb.plants really be like "i'm not feeling dis dirt" and die— Jhonny ⚚ (@JhonnyBrown69) October 6, 2022 11. Life motto.While I don’t actually listen to people when they tell me about their problems, I do throw in the occasional “That must have been really hard for you.”— Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) October 7, 2022 12. Don't have a non-creepy way to speak to new people.Not single but happy to mingle. In a non-sexual way. And in a non-networking way. Like a normal way. I’m not a murderer. Yet. Hahhaha. Oh. You’re not laughing. Have any siblings? I’m normal.What’s the non-creepy adult way to say you are open to new friends?— Carrie Gravenson 💎 (@carriegravenson) October 7, 2022 13. LOLWhen you buy your cat new cat food#meowed #TheMeowedClub pic.twitter.com/Sbfc1eiRly— Meowed (@Meowed) October 6, 2022 14. Not religious, but will pray in these situations.you ever be in the car with someone who drives like we got extra lives— brian (@10inchbrian) October 6, 2022 15. Labs are the best.LMAO he was feeling until he fell😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EOZNaGQasL— brando uchiha (@imhighkeycool) October 6, 2022