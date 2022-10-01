15 utterly random tweets to give you a laugh today.

OK, so all these tweets may not make you LOL, but we've selected some weird, wild, and funny tweets we hope you'll like. As always, feel free to complain in the comments."ill let you know" = not coming , i never was , didn't even think about it— Xavier (@xavierofficials) September 30, 2022 I wake up before my alarm. But I don’t turn off my alarm because I’d feel bad for the alarm. It waited all night to do the one thing in the universe it’s capable of. It’s sole purpose.Anyone else bonkers like that?— John Moe (@johnmoe) October 1, 2022 i want more "run errands with me" friends. no i do not want to spend $85 on a dinner to catch up. but i will go to costco and an estate sale with you and then some tacos— arabelle sicardi 英梅 (@arabellesicardi) September 30, 2022 When you are wildlife photographer the goal is to blend in with your surroundings so that you don't scare off the animals pic.twitter.com/fAon135CKi— B&S (@____B_S____) September 30, 2022 “it takes a village” i whisper to myself as i steal toilet paper from work— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) September 30, 2022 My dog just watched me put together a shelf in what appeared to be complete awe. She looked at me like “what?? Are you doing? It’s incredible?” And she is correct. It was amazing. I looked at her and I said I know— audrey farnsworth (@audipenny) October 1, 2022 YAMETE KUDASAI😂 pic.twitter.com/PkQc2Xa9aQ— shiro (@kaikaikitan) September 30, 2022 Group chat: we should go out this weekend *weekend comes*Me: we still going out? Group chat: pic.twitter.com/8JDHhgeg8L— Lance 🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) September 30, 2022 Me on my way to annoy my favorite person pic.twitter.com/fMFwdIy6sf— 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐧 😶🌫️ (@Derron_McNelly) September 30, 2022 in awe at the size of this cushion. absolute unit pic.twitter.com/eBDUiRl0wb— Jeff (@usedwigs) September 30, 2022 So jealous of the girls that look good in trench coats, I be looking like a private investigator— BIGBODYNADI (@_nadirahp) September 30, 2022 men used to write love letters now they like your instagram story— Cassie 🕸️ (@cassiee1919) September 30, 2022 I've watched this ten times.This is peak NYC pic.twitter.com/ZUjSTK08Zk— Nick ➡ OFL👑/FGC Stats Daddy/BLM/ACAB/🏋️ (@casperOne) September 30, 2022 Lil Nas X’s dad is hilarious pic.twitter.com/7iYnOgIdTQ— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 1, 2022 My 7yo told me that Jeremy gives her all the answers at school. As the conversation went on I found out that Jeremy is her brain. She named her brain Jeremy.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) September 30, 2022