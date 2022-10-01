Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
15 utterly random tweets to give you a laugh today.

15 utterly random tweets to give you a laugh today.

Duncan Mitchell
Oct 1, 2022 | 1:12 PM
ADVERTISING

OK, so all these tweets may not make you LOL, but we've selected some weird, wild, and funny tweets we hope you'll like. As always, feel free to complain in the comments.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content