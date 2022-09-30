14 utterly random tweets to get your day started off with a laugh.

The internet has over a quintillion pieces of content posted to it every day. But only 728 of those are any good. Here's 15 that made us LOL or ooh, or ugh. We hope you enjoy.1. Interesting take on polyamory.gf: would you still love me if I was a worm?me: *imagining cutting her in half and having two gfs* yes— zach kagan (@zakagan) September 29, 2022 2. Weird Musk flex of the day.if you drive your car off a cliff it serves briefly as a plane https://t.co/59OXGmIQGJ— blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) September 29, 2022 3. Cats play everything so cool.So this is what you were so excited to give to me…thanks. 🙄😏🤣🐈 pic.twitter.com/n1tbH8pqTs— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) September 29, 2022 4. Enjoy a good pun?my glass coffin company “remains to be seen” is not doing as well as i thought it would.— kim (@KimmyMonte) September 29, 2022 5. Using this from now on.“actually we’ve met before” okay well I don’t remember you. Have you considered being less forgettable and insignificant— Luke Mones (@LukeMones) September 29, 2022 6. No one told us life would be this way.Just used credit card points to buy some AA batteries and paper plates. They don’t prepare kids for exciting moments like this— Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) September 29, 2022 7. Need one of these.When I start feeling the weekend vibes on Friday 😂🥳😂#funny #Video #AnimalCrossing #animal #AnimalFarm #pets #Jumping #fridaymorning #FridayVibes #weekend #weekendvibes #stunts #adventures #PARTY_ROCKpic.twitter.com/WRsJBtqY7H— LOL Alien 👽 (@LOLzAlienz) September 23, 2022 8. Ouch.Fishing 🐟 Vs. Humaning 🤷#fishingtrip #fishinglovers#fishing #fish#Video #Videos #food #funny #FightOn #adventurepic.twitter.com/uLkwypfRcF— LOL Alien 👽 (@LOLzAlienz) September 29, 2022 9. "It wasn't me." - Shaggy.You have no proof 🤷 #funny #memes #cats pic.twitter.com/by2mynDFNB— Skip and Scamper (@SkipandScamper) September 25, 2022 10. Would relate if anyone invited us to parties anymor.Of all the things that have changed throughout the pandemic, I’m kind of surprised that “Just throw your coats on the bed!” is still going strong.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 29, 2022 11. Same.I be like “long story short” then tell it with behind the scenes bonus features— Zar ✰ (@Zarinacar) September 30, 2022 12. So dumb it's funny.Marmots go Curling pic.twitter.com/pOgyuHiNZS— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) September 29, 2022 13. Spend $49 and you still need to go to Whole Foods to make one meal.guy who started trader joe’s was like “what if we made a grocery store where you can’t get anything you need BUT there’s palpable sexual tension with the cashiers”— Rachel (@femaleredhead) September 29, 2022 14. He can enver wear his sunglasses at night.Just saw this guy with regular glasses that turned into sunglasses when he went outside? I think he might be a warlock. Gonna set him on fire— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) September 29, 2022