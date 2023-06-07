Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 tweets to get you through an apocalyptic Wednesday.

16 tweets to get you through an apocalyptic Wednesday.

Shenuque Tissera
Jun 7, 2023 | 7:35 PM
ADVERTISING

It's Wednesday, and if you're in Northeast America/Canada, boy, is it looking like California in the summer. To help push through hump day and the apocalypse for some, we found some funny tweets from this past week!

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

15)

16)

Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content