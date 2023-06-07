16 tweets to get you through an apocalyptic Wednesday.

It's Wednesday, and if you're in Northeast America/Canada, boy, is it looking like California in the summer. To help push through hump day and the apocalypse for some, we found some funny tweets from this past week!
hacker: I have all your passwords— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) June 5, 2023
me: omg thank you, what are they
a media executive i worked for called me once in a panic at midnight because he saw a youtube clip of a manatee with eight million views and he wanted to know why our site's videos didn't have eight million views and i said we should pivot to manatees— John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) June 7, 2023
cop: is that a smirnoff ice in your car— trash jones (@jzux) June 5, 2023
me: sure is, buddy. drink up
cop: (taking a knee) damnit
Sometimes I just sit and admire the gray in my husband's beard, how distinguished it's becoming, and think 'I DID THAT'— Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) June 7, 2023
Saudi Arabia: Hey PGA golfers! We have a bunch of money to offer you for our new league.— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 6, 2023
PGA Tour: You’re ruining the game and sportswashing your reputation of human rights abuses.
SA: OK but what if we offered *you* a lot of money?
PGA: Today, we’d like to announce a merger w
men have such a blissfully uncomplicated relationship with sandwiches— Karli Marulli (@karlimarulli) June 6, 2023
truly can’t believe canada hotboxed us like this— alex (@alex_abads) June 7, 2023
the only happy couples I know are couples where the woman works a corporate job and the man stays at home and gardens im not joking— Mariè (@p8stie) June 6, 2023
Anyone who thinks AI can create satisfying entertainment should consider the experience of automated responses to customer service phone calls.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) June 6, 2023
Eric Adams hiring 50k more cops to fight the air— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) June 6, 2023
“no one remembers the weird thing you said at that party” actually the weird thing you said has become a sacred inside joke that bonded several people at that party together forever— trash jones (@jzux) June 5, 2023
me (sending slack message to client): should I do X or Y?— lauren (@NotABigJerk) June 6, 2023
guy who makes a quarter of a million dollars a year: 👍
Electric shock therapy couldn’t make gay ppl straight but they rly think having a rainbow poster that says “be you” at an elementary school is going to turn children gay— michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) June 6, 2023
Was at the bar today and a man came up to me and asked, “Can I ask you a question?” I said, without looking up from my game, “No.”— Nah, for real, Im FJ (@FeministaJones) June 6, 2023
He was so taken aback by my answer. He asked, “Are you serious?” and I looked up and stared at him. He put his hands up and walked away.
The 90s were a crazy time. You could make a movie about people looking at documents for 2 hours and 20 minutes and call it something like “The Pelican Brief” and it would be as big as a superhero movie is today— Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) June 7, 2023
