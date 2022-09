The FDA has been forced to issue a warning against a popular TikTok trend of, yes, cooking chicken in a frying pan of NyQuil...

If your first thoughts are..."what, how, and why is this reminiscient of the Tide Pod challenge"--you are correct.

So, if you could certainly appreciate a laugh (or a deep investigation) over the latest TikTok superfood that doesn't sound nearly as delicious as the viral feta pasta, here are the funniest tweets we could find about the phenomenon of sautéed NyQuil. Note: if your dinner is blue, you're doing it wrong.