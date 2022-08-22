18 of the best tweets from people who aren't afraid to complain about their jobs.

Who decided that two days off every week was enough of a break and how do we go back in time to file a strongly worded complaint?

"Nobody wants to work," "quiet quitting" and the great resignation are leading subjects in fiery debates on Twitter these days. With many people working remotely and refusing to go back to the dreaded commute to the office, our work-life balance and the value we all place on "the hustle" are hot topics. So, if you can't handle another day of fake-smiling while entitled customers complain about nothing or "hopping on a quick call" that could've been an email, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are fed up with working at least 40 hours every week.

