18 of the funniest tweets from parents who are brave enough to complain.

Parenting is often described as a rewarding, life-affirming journey that's definitely not for the weak...

Waking up with Cheerios in your hair, wondering if you'll ever sleep again, stepping on a spiky plastic toy on the living room floor--being a parent can be a hilarious challenge. So, if you could certainly use a laugh about the struggles of raising tiny humans who force you to answer questions like "what happens when turtles are sad" or "is the sky blue because it's the ocean's friend," here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are in serious need of a coconut cocktail vacation.

1.