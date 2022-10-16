11 utterly random tweets to put a smile on your face today.

We scroll so you don't have to™. If at least 3 of these 11 tweets doesn't put a smile on your face, that's your fault. Take a look. We hope you enjoy!1. Had 5 of these last night and slept terribly as usual.They should invent a drink that enables you to have a good time in the short term but harms you physically in the long term— cam (@harleybaghdad) October 15, 2022 2. Kids are so dumb.I just witnessed a child have a meltdown in the pumpkin patch because he wanted to go to the pumpkin patch. That he was standing in. LMAO Y’all parent every day? Oh my God. 😂— Shop: The S.R.C (@SunshineScottee) October 15, 2022 3. Sorry, what were you saying?Having a boyfriend is great because you always have someone to gossip to and he won't tell anyone because he wasn't listening in the first place.— max〽️ (@Maxthepapi) October 15, 2022 4. Rude.EVERY time my dog sneezes I say “Bless you” and not ONCE has he said “Thank you” and it’s really starting to piss me off— Scott Rogowsky (@ScottRogowsky) October 15, 2022 5. It's OK to laugh at this. It was hay.Now she knew she didn’t have that lmaoo pic.twitter.com/mTkFRm3mL3— Lance 🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) October 15, 2022 6. Pretty sure half of the ambulances in New York are trying to not miss happy hour specials.They should have ambulances for non-medical emergencies. Like when you really want to go see a movie and might not have enough time to buy popcorn, but also want to lay down on the way there.— Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) October 14, 2022 7. I'll be Shrekfasting for the day.What’s wrong babe? you haven’t touched your Shrekfast pic.twitter.com/LilaSaCJ1F— Chris Burke (@chrisburke) October 14, 2022 8. Cordcutting didn't turn out the way we thought.Definitely the future of television I had in mind was me having to google every movie I want to watch to see if it’s currently in one of its one-month windows on any of the seven streaming services I pay for. This is way easier than buying a DVD. I love it.— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 15, 2022 9. Werk it.Kids forever killing vibes 💀 pic.twitter.com/aTXf8NBxAI— Best Videos 🎬🍿 (@30SECVlDEOS) October 15, 2022 10. I for one welcome our guineepig overlords.My parents are currently visiting Peru, and I feel I must share this picture mom sent from Lima. pic.twitter.com/0NSWDkVv9J— Amanda (@ms_emmalyon) October 15, 2022 11. New life motto.it’s better to have yolo’d and yolost than to never have yolo’d at all— Cam Gavinski (@camgavinski) October 15, 2022