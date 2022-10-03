11 utterly random tweets to put a smile on your face today.

We scroll Twitter every day and bring you the funny, weird, random, cute and crazy tweets. Here are some of our favorites from today.1. Big bark, not bit.Seen in San Francisco. I think I'm going to be using this image a lot on this platform. pic.twitter.com/tbGryWvna9— Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 3, 2022 2. Lil Nas X says nay to horses at his concernts.nashville fans please stop pulling up to the concert on your horses, we DO NOT have no where to put them— SAFFA (@LilNasX) October 2, 2022 3. Technically true.if you're single atleast you're not getting cheated on— Xavier (@xavierofficials) October 2, 2022 4. Do you fast foward through the ads?my mother has a medical podcast where she self diagnoses her ailments it’s called my voicemail and it happens every morning at 9 am.— kim (@KimmyMonte) October 2, 2022 5. Need this today, other than the scuba part.Underwater Sweetness 🎥 Ben Burville pic.twitter.com/yqBrludalZ— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) October 2, 2022 6. Would like to see his moves at the roller disco.Ain’t no way pic.twitter.com/LX6uGyHXhn— Lance 🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) October 1, 2022 7. Kind of unbelievable.The Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/udB6QaNB0G— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) October 2, 2022 8. Same.Don’t ever be scared to cancel plans with me ANYTIME….. I’ll lay back down so fast! 😮💨😮💨— Steve (@thahumorguy) October 1, 2022 9. This is us.When someone says you can have only one bite...🐈🐾😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gZsuuO0MJZ— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 2, 2022 10. Works both ways.Shoutout to my student who didn’t spellcheck so their whole paper said “tragic herpes” instead of “tragic heroes”— REID POPE DUMB IDIOT (@rpopetweets) October 3, 2022 11. Laughed harder each time watching this.He’s dead pic.twitter.com/q1qJgUrsrQ— Extreme LoL (@Extremelol_) October 2, 2022