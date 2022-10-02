Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 utterly random tweets to put a smile on your face today.

18 utterly random tweets to put a smile on your face today.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 2, 2022 | 2:04 PM
ADVERTISING

There's no theme here. Just some funny, weird, thought provoking, and cute tweets. We hope you enjoy, or are at least moved enough to complain in the comments ("those weren't funny"). Thanks!

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content