18 utterly random tweets to put a smile on your face today.

There's no theme here. Just some funny, weird, thought provoking, and cute tweets. We hope you enjoy, or are at least moved enough to complain in the comments ("those weren't funny"). Thanks!in 1920 we took children out of the coal mines in 2020, the most popular video game on the market is minecraft.the children yearn for the mines— patryc🌹dad/daddy🔞 (@_patryc_) September 30, 2022 guy who's addicted to lunch: [biting into a sandwich at 8:30 am] hey, it's 12 pm somewhere— the hype (@TheHyyyype) September 30, 2022 Baby elephant just wants to play. pic.twitter.com/JPZYkkflAC— B&S (@____B_S____) October 1, 2022 I developed a 1-credit class called "Doing Nothing" this fall. It currently has the highest enrollment of any course at my university. This should tell us something about the current state of college students.— Dr. Connie Kassor (@constancekassor) September 30, 2022 the worst thing you can do while cleaning is sit down for a minute 😭— feyisayo 💸 (@feyiszn) October 1, 2022 Dad: Just put whatever mommy gets in your basketDaughter: pic.twitter.com/i16IB6n3On— Lance 🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) October 1, 2022 Netflix is pushing this Dahmer show way too hard, just finished a lovely episode of Great British Bake-off, the most wholesome show available and then you’re autoplaying the promo for the cannibal show??? I’m begging you to please read the room— glennis 🍑 (@theglennisshow) September 30, 2022 kids in new york be Iike “i take the train to school” ok harry potter— T 🎯 (@LSDFridge) September 30, 2022 Ancient Egyptian Twitter:𓀥 𓁆 𓀕 𓁆 𓀟 𓀣 𓁀— Braden 🏺 (@BradenIsBased) October 1, 2022 Parents are like "you should be grateful I only traumatized you half as much as MY parents did to me"🤦🏻♀️— Nッ (@Noorthevirgo) October 1, 2022 This man is buying birds just to set them free🥺 pic.twitter.com/V2PW4lBTba— B&S (@____B_S____) October 1, 2022 NORMALIZE CHANGING YOUR OPINION ON SOMETHING AFTER LEARNING NEW INFORMATION ITS OKAY. I PROMISE.— Mickey (@mickeywon234) October 1, 2022 hanging with your parents as an adult is so funny bc it’s like “mmmm that’s why i’m like this”— Lauren Chanel (@MichelleHux) October 1, 2022 Sorry I missed your call earlier today. I was sitting on the couch with the phone in my hand watching it ring— Introvert Problems (@IntrovertProbss) October 1, 2022 October 1st you know what time it is pic.twitter.com/iRkyROHWJj— manny (@mannyfidel) October 1, 2022 they told me to make myself at home so i moved their silverware to the more logical drawer— Midge (@mxmclain) October 1, 2022 What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever— captionquirk (@CaptionQuirk) October 1, 2022 What stage of capitalism is this? pic.twitter.com/MRDXMP7gnd— Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) October 1, 2022