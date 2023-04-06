16 reactions to the 'Unpopular Opinion': Blowing out candles on a cake is unsanitary.

You’re basically just spitting on it, then serving it to a bunch of people. There will be spit on that cake, I don’t care how clean your son is Bethany, he is two years old, I won’t eat his saliva.

I don’t tell people this at the party, I just decline the cake, but I find it gross. As annoying as I find it, I don’t try to ruin the fun. I’m not a germaphobe, this is the only “unsanitary” thing that makes me feel this way, in most other scenarios I’m the unsanitary one. I’m pretty gross ngl, but I still find this strange :/