She got revenge on 'friend' who sued her over an accident, and Reddit loves her.

Pretty lawsuits are a drag. Unless they rule in your favor, of course!

When a lady did her best to correct a wrong she had inadvertently caused, the offended party asked for a lot more than expected. Here's the initial story with a hilarious conclusion:

The Drama:

u/macbookcouch writes:

I had some of my friends over at my house and one of my friends invited one of her other friends to come over. She had her MacBook on my couch when I sat on it and broke it.

Since it was completely my fault, I offered to pay her the money for it and she agreed. She got it 3 years ago and it cost 2200 dollars at the time. I told her I'd wire you the money in a week to her bank account.