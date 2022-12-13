She got revenge on 'friend' who sued her over an accident, and Reddit loves her.

When a lady did her best to correct a wrong she had inadvertently caused, the offended party asked for a lot more than expected. Here's the initial story with a hilarious conclusion:
u/macbookcouch writes:
I had some of my friends over at my house and one of my friends invited one of her other friends to come over. She had her MacBook on my couch when I sat on it and broke it.
Since it was completely my fault, I offered to pay her the money for it and she agreed. She got it 3 years ago and it cost 2200 dollars at the time. I told her I'd wire you the money in a week to her bank account.
She's now emailed me saying that as per our conversation she's expecting the 2700 that I have agreed for!!!! I didn't know why she added the extra money so I got her number from my friend and called her to find her telling me she's now expecting me to pay for her new upgraded MacBook since she was "upgrading anyway".