Valentine's Day...the holiday for crowded restaurants full of stressed waitstaff, Hallmark-fueled exchanges of love, and the pressure to perform grandiose romantic gestures...

So, if you could certainly use a Valentine's Day pick-me-up, here are the funniest tweets we could find about the hilarious challenges of forced romance. Love is like a box of chocolate...full of surprises, discounted for procrastinators, and hard to open.

1.