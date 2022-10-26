Mom posts sign asking to borrow cat for Garfield themed dinner; internet responds.

On Twitter a woman shared a hilarious photo of a "wanted" sign asking to borrow a cat for 24 hours. Twitter TwitterThe sign reads:"Wanted:to BORROW an orange cat." To BORROW an orange cat for 24-48 hours, to have a lasagna dinner with Garlfield-loving 4-year-old and 2-year-old children. Will return cat happy and cared for. Cat will not be required to eat lasagna if contraindicated. Please. No feral cats. And please take your cat back at the end. Not looking to adopt. Thank you, An increasingly desperate (but not crazy) mom-of-two with no friends that own orange cats. Here's what people had to say:Perhaps baby Garfield?? This is Eve 🥹she’s 6 months old pic.twitter.com/AIq2vGegZg— ding dong the bitch is dead (@abbacchiio) October 9, 2022 He has tried to eat lasagna pic.twitter.com/mPBtfqVhbd— GHOULISHLY NUTTY (@NutHusky) October 9, 2022 I have the best orange cat! Alexander, The Great Gremlin! He loves cuddles,pets, and carbs! Lol— Chibi Mantalas (@thelittlest_one) October 9, 2022 My cat would have worked if he wasn't sleeping lol pic.twitter.com/9voTPfTlwu— Heather_Bakes_A_Story (@owlpost28) October 9, 2022 Jules would probably up for the task pic.twitter.com/xsx5Ljmr3M— LyssieJ (she/her) (@LyssieJ731) October 9, 2022 perhaps my time has come pic.twitter.com/a28X4rR4pi— jeb (@jebbaks) October 9, 2022 pic.twitter.com/tnXUwJTL02— rayan 🇲🇦🇵🇸 (@DorTqwd) October 9, 2022 Of course there always has to be one of these...If she's such a good mom, maybe she should actually adopt a damn cat for her kids— Ángel Acevedo García (@DGDKami) October 9, 2022 And as long as we're talking about cats, here's some related cat news from Best of NextDoor:Actual #bestofnextdoor 💚 pic.twitter.com/pJpxuCXedM— Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) October 8, 2022