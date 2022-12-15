18 guests share the absolute worst thing they ever witnessed at a wedding.

While most couples are usually too in love to worry about the signature cocktail missing cinnamon drizzle or the champagne tower falling over in the middle of the first dance, there are some day-of disasters that can't be swept under the aisle rug. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst thing that's happened at a wedding you were attending?" scarred guests everywhere were ready to recount the hilarious, awkward or chilling tale of the wedding that wasn't exactly a "perfect special day."
In the late 80's (the days of big hair with lots of hairspray) I was at a wedding where a bridesmaid stepped back a little too close to a candle and then "poof" her hair lit up in flames. The minister quickly dove into action and put the flames out with his hands and the Bible he was holding. Most memorable wedding ever though! - BitChick