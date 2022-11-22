10 ex-Maids of Honor share their worst wedding horror stories.

So, when a frustrated ex-Maid of Honor needed a little cheering up, she asked fellow formerly scorned internet strangers to give her a boost:
I just had to remove my best friend (bride) of 15 years because of how she treated me (maid of honor) on wedding day and afterwards. I need y’all to lift me up a little!
Of course, members of the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming" were more than happy to oblige and a beautiful venting session began. What's the point of being an unpaid employee to a bridezilla if you can't complain about it on the internet later?
This was a long time ago but I had a friend who had a Hawaiian themed wedding. She told me there wasn’t a maid of honor so it was a little confusing who was supposed to throw the bachelorette party and the bridal shower but we kind of split tasks between me and another girl because we were her oldest friends.