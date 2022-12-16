10 guests share what was said in the worst wedding speech they ever heard.

While wedding toasts are usually pretty tame trips down memory lane full of light roast jokes and awkward "she had to kiss a lot of frogs" moments, some tipsy speeches really go off the rails...

The Best Man loves to embarrass his "buddy" with little jabs at his dating history and the Maid of Honor loves to write a little compliment-filled poem, but when the speeches stray from the standard "congratulations to the happy couple," script, it can be a cringe-inducing journey. So, when a disappointed wedding guest consulted the gloriously petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about a particularly bad wedding speech, people who can't seem to forget that one awkward speech were ready to share.

1.