What's the point of wedding season if we can't vent about the expensive, drama-filled planning process on the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit?

If you've ever been part of a bridal party from hell, considered filing for bankruptcy to attend a bachelorette party, or attended a wedding that demanded expensive gifts from guests and then couldn't even provide an open bar--you're not alone. Put it in the burn book, babe.

So, if you could use some wedding-related catharsis, here's some of the most entitled wedding behavior we could find. Cheers to BYOB destination weddings with forced professional hair and makeup.

1. This bride who almost kicked out her entire bridal party when they didn't immediately respond to her "demands."