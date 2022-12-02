11 regretful guests and ex-bridesmaids share their worst wedding horror story.

Most of the time, weddings go smoothly and the most stressful thing that happens is that Uncle Jim enjoyed the open bar a bit too much. Even if you've felt like an unpaid intern for months because your best friend happened to get engaged, celebrating love and a future of happiness together with a dance floor and champagne usually eliminates any lingering resentment.
Sometimes people aren't as lucky, though. So, when disgruntled guests, ex-Maids of honor, and bridesmaids with battle scars decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit Group, "Wedding Shaming,", the fireside horror stories began.
My best friend un-asked me to be her chief bridesmaid because I ended up in a wheelchair after an accident. Her mum didn't want an "overweight cripple" to ruin her photographs (I wish I didn't know that she said that, I was only a size 14 and it really affected my body image) I decided not to attend as a guest on the day despite being asked to come because I was heartbroken.