11 regretful guests and ex-bridesmaids share their worst wedding horror story.

Being a bridesmaid or maid of honor is often a white lace-adorned spooky circus of group chats, surprise Venmo requests, matching phallic sunglasses and wondering why you're on the most expensive vacation you've ever taken with 8 of someone else's friends...

Most of the time, weddings go smoothly and the most stressful thing that happens is that Uncle Jim enjoyed the open bar a bit too much. Even if you've felt like an unpaid intern for months because your best friend happened to get engaged, celebrating love and a future of happiness together with a dance floor and champagne usually eliminates any lingering resentment.

Sometimes people aren't as lucky, though. So, when disgruntled guests, ex-Maids of honor, and bridesmaids with battle scars decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit Group, "Wedding Shaming,", the fireside horror stories began.

1. The true evil Bridezilla...