16 guests share the absolute worst thing they ever witnessed at a wedding.

Considering how much money and planning is involved with most modern weddings, day-of disasters can be difficult to completely avoid...

However, most couples who are ready to walk down the aisle are hopefully in such a blissed-out state of heart-eye emoji happiness that they're not concerned about the flowers being the wrong color or the cake melting in the sun. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the worst wedding you’ve ever been to?" people were ready to share the story of the wedding they wish they never attended.

1.

Only horrible for one person. The main hostess for the reception of about 30 guests. She carried in the 3-tier wedding cake, rather than using a cart. She not only dropped it, but fell face first into it on the floor. First dead silence...then a few giggles....and then her emotional breakdown like I have never seen before.