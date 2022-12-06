16 guests share what went down at the worst wedding they ever attended.

Sometimes Uncle Jeremy makes the mistake of over-indulging in the open bar while cousin Ted decides the reception is his personal audition for "The Voice." So, when a Reddit user asked the gloriously petty and hilariously judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about the worst weddings they ever had the displeasure of RSVPing "yes" to, scarred guests everywhere were eager to tell the tale.
I attended a family wedding where the groom told his mother-in-law about an hour before the ceremony that he didn't like her. There were a lot of tears but the bride married him anyway.
After the reception, he got drunk and tossed his wedding ring into a field and a wedding guest found it the next morning. Somehow they are still married but I don't have a lot of hope for their future. - inurface_spacecoyote
I was a bridesmaid in a wedding once cancelled already by hurricane Michael; the bridesmaids suggested flying to Tulum instead, so I did, only to be a 3rd wheel for the skunked couple. I did my best to arrange a nice dinner and private beach bed thing at a cool resort and stay away, because by now I was irritated at the groom’s racist remarks toward the locals and of course they deserved some privacy.