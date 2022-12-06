16 guests share what went down at the worst wedding they ever attended.

While most weddings go off without anyone interrupting the ceremony to speak now instead of forever holding their peace, not every couple is so lucky in their journey down the aisle...

Sometimes Uncle Jeremy makes the mistake of over-indulging in the open bar while cousin Ted decides the reception is his personal audition for "The Voice." So, when a Reddit user asked the gloriously petty and hilariously judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about the worst weddings they ever had the displeasure of RSVPing "yes" to, scarred guests everywhere were eager to tell the tale.

1.

I attended a family wedding where the groom told his mother-in-law about an hour before the ceremony that he didn't like her. There were a lot of tears but the bride married him anyway.

After the reception, he got drunk and tossed his wedding ring into a field and a wedding guest found it the next morning. Somehow they are still married but I don't have a lot of hope for their future. - inurface_spacecoyote

2.