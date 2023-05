It's that time of year again, everyone. Wedding season is upon us (although it might seem like every season is wedding season these days)...

With wedding costs becoming so expensive that couples are choosing to get married on a Tuesday in the middle of February, getting invited to a wedding can sometimes be a bittersweet moment. Is your old coworker worth taking the time off work, paying for airfare, and purchasing a set of knives? So, if you could certainly use a daily dose of wedding season stress, here are the funniest tweets we could find from guests, brides, grooms, wedding party members and more.

1.