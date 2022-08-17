17 people share the tackiest thing they ever witnessed at a wedding.

While judging other people's weddings isn't exactly "kind," reality television and Instagram has unfortunately made it one of the world's favorite pastimes...

An invitation to a wedding is your ticket to celebrate someone's love, buy them a gift, enjoy some champagne and dance, but what happens when you can't resist sending a secret text to the group chat brutally roasting the naked Barbie centerpieces? So, when a Reddit user in the iconic "Wedding Shaming" group asked TLC-ready judges of the internet "What's the absolute tackiest thing you've ever seen at a wedding?" people were ready to share the most cringe-inducing decor, choices, or behavior they ever saw as a guest.

1.

Mine is a powder blue and white color scheme (yikes on several bikes already, IMO) with either "Eugene loves Pauline" or "Pauline loves Eugene" plastered all over EVERYTHING -- napkins, chair covers, tablecloths, cake, balloons, centerpieces, favors, candles, champagne glasses and possibly more that I can't remember.