18 married people share the weirdest thing a guest did during their wedding.

Planning a wedding can be a chaotic journey in forcing your friends to learn how to formally RSVP, awkwardly explaining why you can't afford to give everyone a plus-one and wondering how flowers could possibly cost so much...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Married people, what is something your guests did that completely dumbfounded you while planning or at the wedding?" people were ready to vent about the rude, tacky, or downright confusing requests and behaviors from their wedding guests.

1.

Mother in-law insisted we use her old college buddy as our wedding photographer cause he'd do it for free. All right, got a neat hook up and it saves us money. The guy was the biggest f*cking tool I've ever met.

Didn't care what my wife and I wanted, just took a bunch of cliche " wedding photography for dummies" type pictures. During the reception he kept pulling my wife and I away from the festivities to get "candid shots."