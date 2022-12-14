19 guests debate the worst wedding foods, 'the food truck fad must die.'

So, when a Reddit user decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming," group with this controversial question, "What's the worst wedding food you have seen? (and why I think the 'food truck' fad needs to die)" disappointed guests everywhere were ready to complain.

Worst wedding ever was a potluck wedding. All the guests were asked to bring a dish but there was zero planning or coordination of what dishes would be served and the couple provided nothing. So we had about two dozen trays of potato salad, a bunch of cookies, and other cheap high carb stuff. The only protein was one crockpot of meatballs to serve close to 200 people. - HeatherAnne1975

The worst wedding I've been to had 3 food options:

a fish dish that was drowned in a sauce which smelled and looked like toothpaste -a dish with duck, the portion was too small to feed a single person

a beef dish, big enough to feed 3 people. In the end, no one touched the fish and the people who ordered the beef shared hat they couldn't finish. - Fabulous_Alpaka