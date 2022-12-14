Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 guests debate the worst wedding foods, 'the food truck fad must die.'

19 guests debate the worst wedding foods, 'the food truck fad must die.'

Taylor Brown
Dec 14, 2022 | 6:00 PM
ADVERTISING

The standard buffet, the sit-down catered dinner of fish or cold chicken, the family-style options, or an "open bar and appetizers let's get everyone hammered?" Deciding what kind of food you want to serve at your wedding can be a stressful and expensive undertaking...

So, when a Reddit user decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming," group with this controversial question, "What's the worst wedding food you have seen? (and why I think the 'food truck' fad needs to die)" disappointed guests everywhere were ready to complain.

1.

Worst wedding ever was a potluck wedding. All the guests were asked to bring a dish but there was zero planning or coordination of what dishes would be served and the couple provided nothing. So we had about two dozen trays of potato salad, a bunch of cookies, and other cheap high carb stuff. The only protein was one crockpot of meatballs to serve close to 200 people. - HeatherAnne1975

2.

The worst wedding I've been to had 3 food options:

a fish dish that was drowned in a sauce which smelled and looked like toothpaste -a dish with duck, the portion was too small to feed a single person

a beef dish, big enough to feed 3 people. In the end, no one touched the fish and the people who ordered the beef shared hat they couldn't finish. - Fabulous_Alpaka

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content