Bride begs professional artist MOH to draw invitation for free, groom hires someone.

While friends and family are usually happy to offer their talents to help out with the wedding planning process, requesting that your friends work for free on their wedding day is tacky behavior...

Just because your best friend happens to be a professional bartender doesn't mean they're going to be overjoyed to make and serve cocktails at your wedding for free for 9 hours so you can save on a catering crew. So, when a conflicted artist/Maid of Honor decided to consult the delightfully petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about her cheap and entitled cousin's wedding request, people were eager to pile on.

Cousin begged me to make an e-wedding card for her FOR FREE...

My cousin is getting married in a couple of days and a month ago she asked me to draw her and her fiancé for an e-wedding card. I’m a commission artist and I did commissions before. I never did anything for free but she asked me in front of the entire family and everyone was asking me to do it for her.