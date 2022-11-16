Bride 'fires' sister as MOH over shower planning, brothers start bet pool on divorce.

Anyone who has ever been in a wedding knows that it's sometimes an incredibly expensive and exhausting exercise in glittery banners, matching bathing suits, hemming a dress you'll wear for two hours, and giving up all your vacation time to go on a trip with people you don't know...

So, when a relieved (former) Maid of Honor decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming" about getting "fired" by her entitled sister, people were living for it.

Got fired as Maid of Honor today for refusing to host bridal shower. FINALLY FREE!

My sister and I have always been polar opposites. We generally don't get along but she tapped me as maid of honor a few months back. I figured it would be rough but didn't know how bad it would get.

She and her fiancé are going DEEPLY into debt right now planning this extravagant wedding for 200 guests.

They are both 23 years old and met 8 months ago on a dating app. I accepted the role with the caveat to her that my husband and I are new homeowners and plan to be expecting soon, so financially things are tight.