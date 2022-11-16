Bride 'fires' sister as MOH over shower planning, brothers start bet pool on divorce.

So, when a relieved (former) Maid of Honor decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming" about getting "fired" by her entitled sister, people were living for it.
My sister and I have always been polar opposites. We generally don't get along but she tapped me as maid of honor a few months back. I figured it would be rough but didn't know how bad it would get.
She and her fiancé are going DEEPLY into debt right now planning this extravagant wedding for 200 guests.
They are both 23 years old and met 8 months ago on a dating app. I accepted the role with the caveat to her that my husband and I are new homeowners and plan to be expecting soon, so financially things are tight.
Gave her multiple outs to pick someone else. She insisted it was her dream to have me there and "it wouldn't matter if you stood by my side in gym clothes."